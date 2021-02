Benning extended his pointless streak to 14 games in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

After coming over from Edmonton as a free agent, Benning has played in all but one of the Preds' 15 games this season, but he still hasn't found a way to contribute offensively. He continues to skate primarily on the third defensive pairing and doesn't see any time on the power play, so Benning's fantasy value is as close to zero as you can get in most formats.