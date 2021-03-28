Benning (upper body) will be in the lineup for Sunday's tilt with Chicago.
Benning missed just one game with his upper-body issue. The 26-year-old has two points and a minus-3 rating in 33 games this season. He'll return to a bottom-pair role Sunday.
