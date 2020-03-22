Predators' Matt Donovan: Re-ups with AHL club
Donovan re-signed with AHL Milwaukee on a two-year extension Friday.
Donovan will remain with the Predators' AHL affiliate through the 2021-22 campaign after recording 16 goals and 51 assists in 122 games over his first two seasons in Milwaukee. The 29-year-old blueliner has made only two appearances at the NHL level dating back to the 2014-15 season.
