Donovan re-signed with AHL Milwaukee on a two-year extension Friday.

Donovan will remain with the Predators' AHL affiliate through the 2021-22 campaign after recording 16 goals and 51 assists in 122 games over his first two seasons in Milwaukee. The 29-year-old blueliner has made only two appearances at the NHL level dating back to the 2014-15 season.

