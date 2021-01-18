Duchene notched his first helper of the season in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Duchene is looking to rebound from a mediocre showing last season that saw him notch just 13 goals and 42 points. Unfortunately, he's currently skating primarily on the Preds' second line alongside Eric Haula and Luke Kunin, which doesn't exactly project as a high-scoring line combination. That said, Duchene does see quality minutes on the top power-play unit with the likes of Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi, so hopefully he can add more than his fair share of points with the man advantage this season. For fantasy purposes, however, he's still a second- or even third-tier center option in most standard formats.