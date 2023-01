Duchene logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Duchene is in the midst of a seven-game point drought, but he's made up for it by producing five assists, a plus-4 rating and 13 shots on net in that span. The 32-year-old forward was back on the top line Monday, though things remain fluid with the Predators' forward combinations. He's produced 11 goals, 22 helpers, 96 shots on net, 26 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 42 contests this season.