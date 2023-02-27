Duchene scored a goal on five shots and added a pair of assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Duchene has a goal and five helpers over his last two contests, and three of those assists have come on the power play. The 32-year-old seems to have found his groove lately with 10 points through eight outings in February. For the season, the winger is up to 18 tallies, 31 helpers, 132 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 56 games.