Duchene (illness) had one assist and three shots with a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Boston.

Duchene was back in the lineup after missing two contests with his illness, and he was able to log a regular shift in his return. He assisted Filip Forsberg's power-play goal in the second period, giving Duchene five points (one goal, four assists) in his last three games. The 28-year-old has just two goals since the start of December, however, and has nine goals and 20 assists in 39 games on the season.