Predators' Matt Duchene: Bags a goal and a helper
Duchene snapped a four-game pointless streak with a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blues.
Now with just 37 points in 54 games this season, Duchene is on pace for a 55-point season, a fairly significant step back from the 70 points he posted last year. While he hasn't been the savior the Preds hoped he'd be, from a fantasy perspective Duchene is still a decent play most nights, centering the team's second line with Filip Forsberg and Kyle Turris.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.