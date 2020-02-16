Duchene snapped a four-game pointless streak with a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Now with just 37 points in 54 games this season, Duchene is on pace for a 55-point season, a fairly significant step back from the 70 points he posted last year. While he hasn't been the savior the Preds hoped he'd be, from a fantasy perspective Duchene is still a decent play most nights, centering the team's second line with Filip Forsberg and Kyle Turris.