Duchene scored but the Predators dropped a 3-1 decision to the Flyers.

Coming off a 43-goal campaign, Duchene has yet to recapture his scoring touch. Maybe Saturday's third-period goal will help spark members of the team's struggling top-six. Duchene has registered four points in seven games, but posted a minus-5 rating during his past five outings. The 31-year-old forward notched the Predators' lone marker Saturday. The third-period tally was his first since the season opener Oct. 7.