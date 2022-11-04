Duchene scored into an empty net during a 4-1 victory over the Flames on Thursday.
Duchene scored his first goal in four games Thursday, an empty netter with 13.9 seconds remaining in the win. The 31-year-old center has compiled eight points (two goals, six assists) during his past five outings and is one point shy of 700 for his career.
