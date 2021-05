Duchene managed an assist, three hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Duchene set up linemate Erik Haula's second-period tally. The 30-year-old Duchene had five points in the last 11 games of the season to end on a high note, and he's off to a decent start in the postseason. The Ontario native was limited to a career-low 13 points in 34 regular-season contests overall.