Duchene scored his 10th goal of the season in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

He tucked the puck under the bar over a sprawling Alexandar Georgiev early in the second period to give the Predators a 2-0 lead, but they couldn't make it stick. Duchene has found the back of the net in four straight games and gotten onto the scoresheet in five straight, but none of those were multi-point efforts. On the season, the veteran center has 10 goals and 26 points through 31 games, and he's not surprisingly having trouble matching the 43-goal, 86-point pace he rang up in a career-best 2021-22 campaign.