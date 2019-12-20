Duchene tallied two assists, one on the power play, in a 5-4 overtime loss to Ottawa on Thursday.

Held to a single point in his previous eight contests, it was nice to see Duchene find his way onto the scoresheet in Thursday's game, even if it came in a loss. His assist on Ryan Ellis' power-play goal in the second period was Duchene's first power-play point in 17 games, dating back to Nov. 7.