Duchene scored a goal on two shots and had a pair of hits Monday in a 5-2 win over Chicago.

Duchene got things started for the Predators just over six minutes into the game, getting his stick on a Matt Benning shot for his first goal since Feb. 11. Duchene was playing in just his second contest since returning from a lower-body injury and was able to snap a point drought that stood at nine games. It's been a bit of a lost season for the 30-year-old Duchene, who has just three goals and five assists with a minus-12 rating in 24 games.