Duchene scored an empty-net goal on five shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Duchene finished off a productive season opener for the Predators with his empty-netter. The 31-year-old is coming off of his most impressive season in 2021-22, when he scored 43 goals and added 43 assists in 78 contests. He also shot a career-high 18.9 percent, a figure that's likely to regress this year. Fantasy managers should therefore have cautious approach with Duchene, but he's already off to a good start and should retain a hefty role on the power play throughout the campaign.