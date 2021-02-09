Duchene posted a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.
Duchene dropped a pass back to Dante Fabbro, who struck for the Predators' only goal in the contest. The 30-year-old Duchene has been inconsistent through 12 games this season, notching two goals and four helpers. He has a minus-8 rating and 28 shots on net.
