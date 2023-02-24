Duchene produced three assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Duchene helped out on both of Nino Niederreiter's tallies as well as a Thomas Novak goal. Two of Duchene's three helpers came on the power play. The 32-year-old forward has six goals, six assists and a plus-2 rating over his last 11 outings. For the season, he's up to 46 points (11 on the power play), 127 shots on net, 28 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 55 contests.