Duchene posted two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Duchene has earned five helpers over his last three contests. His first assist Tuesday was the 400th of his career. The 31-year-old is now three points shy of 700 in his career, a mark he should achieve some time this month. For the season, he's at two goals, seven helpers, 24 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 10 games.