Duchene notched an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Duchene snapped a four-game point drought when he earned the secondary helper on Mikael Granlund's overtime winner. With the assist, Duchene is at 39 points and 130 shots through 60 games this year, far below his 31-goal, 70-point pace from a season ago.

