Play

Duchene opened the scoring in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Duchene needed just 57 seconds to finally snap a five-game goal drought, which was his second-longest as a member of the Predators. He also ended a four-game point drought, as Duchene's production has waned of late. The offseason acquisition has just one multi-point game since Nov. 4.

More News
Our Latest Stories