Predators' Matt Duchene: Enjoys multi-point game
Duchene had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas.
Duchene scored on his only shot of the night, finding the net on a one-timer from the right faceoff dot to give the Predators a 3-2 lead early in the third period. The 28-year-old has seven goals and 19 points in 23 games as a first-year Predator.
