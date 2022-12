Duchene scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win against Chicago on Wednesday.

Duchene's marker came at 19:55 of the second period to tie the game at 2-2. He's up to nine goals and 25 points in 31 contests in 2022-23. The 31-year-old is on a three-game goal scoring streak, and he hasn't been held off the scoresheet in his last four games.