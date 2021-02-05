Duchene scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Panthers.
Duchene potted his first two goals of the season, including the game-tying power-play marker with 4:14 remaining in regulation. The two-time 30-goal scorer came into this one with a paltry three assists in nine games, but hopefully this breakout performance will get Duchene going.
More News
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Adds helper in Saturday win•
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Ready to rock•
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Labeled unfit to practice•
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Scores in home win over Stars•
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Sets up tying goal•
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Earns helper in overtime win•