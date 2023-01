Duchene tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Duchene gave Nashville a 4-3 lead in the third period, following up his own rebound on a partial breakaway. He'd add an assist later in the frame on a Filip Forsberg tally. Duchene now has three goals in his last three games following a stretch of nine contests without a goal. The 32-year-old forward is up to 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) through 47 games this season.