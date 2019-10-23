Duchene produced a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

The star center set up Roman Josi's blast to opening the scoring with the two-man advantage goal. Fantasy owners shouldn't be concerned with Duchene skating only 13:55 in the game -- the result was well in hand, allowing coach Peter Laviolette to rest some of his bigger names in the third period. For the year, Duchene has 11 points in nine games.