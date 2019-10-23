Predators' Matt Duchene: Helps out on power play
Duchene produced a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.
The star center set up Roman Josi's blast to opening the scoring with the two-man advantage goal. Fantasy owners shouldn't be concerned with Duchene skating only 13:55 in the game -- the result was well in hand, allowing coach Peter Laviolette to rest some of his bigger names in the third period. For the year, Duchene has 11 points in nine games.
More News
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Stays hot with goal, assist•
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Huge impact in new uniform•
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Immediate impact in Preds debut•
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Officially courted by Nashville•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Expected to sign with Predators•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Headed for free agency•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.