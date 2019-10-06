Predators' Matt Duchene: Huge impact in new uniform
Duchene tallied two assists Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Detroit.
Duchene is making a big impact in his new uniform -- he has five assists in two games. He has had two, 70-point seasons, including 2018-19. But he's struggled to translate his immense potential into real production for most of his career. It remains to be seen if Nashville will be the place his potential emerges. But if he keeps this kind of production up for a few more games, you need to start shopping Duchene. You may find someone who believes he's a new man and overpay for him.
