Play

Duchene dished out a trio of helpers in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Duchene was terrific in his first game after joining Nashville in free agency, setting up goals by Ryan Ellis, Mikael Granlund and Filip Forsberg. The 28-year-old center has reached 70 points twice before, but he has a chance to surpass that mark on a loaded Predators team.

More News
Our Latest Stories