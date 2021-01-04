Coach John Hynes deemed Duchene (undisclosed) unfit to practice on the first day of training camp Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Duchene might be finishing up his quarantine if he arrived to Nashville a little later than most teammates, but it's also possible that he's dealing with an injury. Either way, there has been no indication that his status for the Jan. 14 season opener against Columbus is in jeopardy at this point.