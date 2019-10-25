Duchene suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's game against Minnesota and won't return.

With the score 3-0 halfway through the third period, it's unclear if Duchene's absence is serious or more precautionary. It's not known how he picked up the injury, but the veteran exited the game early in the third period. The team will roll with 11 forwards for the remainder of the night, with Miikka Salomaki the likely beneficiary to see power-play time.