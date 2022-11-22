Duchene netted a goal on three shots over 20:20 of ice time in the Predators' 4-3 shootout victory over the Coyotes on Monday.

Duchene was sharp Monday, scoring Nashville's third goal of the game early into the third period. The 13-year veteran erupted for an 86-point campaign last season, which is the highest individual point total of his career. Duchene is on pace for similar numbers this season, as he has accumulated 15 points in his first 19 contests of 2022.