Duchene scored a power-play goal on eight shots, dished an assist and added five hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Filip Forsberg joined Duchene at the 40-goal mark late in the first period, but the latter retook sole possession of the team lead with his 41st tally halfway through the second. With three goals and three assists in his last five games, Duchene has put together another solid stretch of play. The 31-year-old has 81 points (27 on the power play), 219 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 75 outings this season.