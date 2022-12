Duchene scored a goal in Nashville's 3-1 loss to Colorado on Saturday.

Duchene's marker came at 3:25 of the third period to reduce the Avalanche's lead to 2-1. He played his first 586 NHL games with the Avalanche, and since being traded by them, he has 10 goals and 11 points in 11 career contests versus Colorado. The 31-year-old has seven goals and 23 points in 29 games this season.