Duchene scored twice in a 5-3 win against Los Angeles on Saturday.

Duchene's second marker proved to be the game-winner. He's up to 13 goals and 36 points in 45 contests this season. Duchene has been consistent lately. The last time the 32-year-old endured a scoring drought longer than a single game occurred when he was held off the scoresheet for four straight contests from Dec. 8-13.