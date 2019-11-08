Predators' Matt Duchene: Nets power-play tally
Duchene scored a power-play goal and had four PIM in Thursday's 9-4 loss to Colorado.
Duchene counted his fifth goal of the season early in the second period, staking the Predators to a 3-2 lead. He's got three goals in his last two games after going through an eight-game goal drought. Three of his five goals so far have come via the man advantage. The 28-year-old had a career-high 31 goals in 73 games last season with Ottawa and Columbus and is capable of hitting that mark again this year.
