Duchene posted an assist, four shots on goal and four PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.

Duchene helped out on Filip Forsberg's second-period tally. The 31-year-old Duchene is up to one goal, two assists, 14 shots, 16 PIM and a minus-1 rating through five contests this season. The uptick in PIM can be attributed to tempers boiling over Saturday in Dallas -- he's usually a mild-mannered player. He's noticeably behind the pace he set when racking up 86 points in 78 contests last year, though that was to be expected. Duchene remains a solid fantasy option as long as he's in a top-line role.