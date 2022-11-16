Duchene scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Duchene helped out on a Nino Niederreiter goal and scored one of his own in a span of 44 seconds in the first period. That was all for the Predators' offense, but it was enough for the win. Duchene snapped a four-game point drought with this outing, which saw head coach John Hynes shuffle his lines dramatically prior to the contest. Duchene was featured on the third line at even strength, but he retained his usual role on the top power-play unit. The 31-year-old is up to four tallies, nine helpers, 40 shots, 22 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 16 contests, with three of his 13 points coming on the power play.