Duchene (lower body) is out 3-to-5 weeks and was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Duchene logged just 12:19 of ice time in Thursday's loss to the Panthers, so it's possible he suffered this injury during that game. The 30-year-old has recorded eight points through 23 games this year, and he'll aim to return in late March. Until Duchene returns, Mikael Granlund and Ryan Johansen are locked into the top two center positions.