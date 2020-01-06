Predators' Matt Duchene: Out again Sunday
Duchene (illness) will not suit up for Sunday's contest in Anaheim.
Duchene missed both games this weekend with his illness. The 28-year-old forward has nine goals and 28 points in 38 games this season. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Bruins.
