Predators' Matt Duchene: Out with illness Saturday
Duchene (illness) will miss Saturday's game against the Kings.
Duchene and Dante Fabbro (upper body) are both out for the contest. Expect Yakov Trenin to enter the lineup in a bottom-six role, while Craig Smith could be in line for second-line minutes Saturday. The Predators play in Anaheim on Sunday -- it's unclear if Duchene will be well enough to play in time for that contest.
