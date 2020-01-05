Duchene (illness) will miss Saturday's game against the Kings.

Duchene and Dante Fabbro (upper body) are both out for the contest. Expect Yakov Trenin to enter the lineup in a bottom-six role, while Craig Smith could be in line for second-line minutes Saturday. The Predators play in Anaheim on Sunday -- it's unclear if Duchene will be well enough to play in time for that contest.