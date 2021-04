Duchene managed an assist, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

Duchene set up a Ryan Ellis go-ahead goal late in the second period, but that was all the offense the Predators mustered. The 30-year-old Duchene has just 11 points, 64 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-12 rating through 29 contests. He will likely finish the year with a career-worst output.