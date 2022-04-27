Duchene recorded a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Calgary.

Duchene buried a rebound in the second period before adding helpers on a pair of Filip Forsberg power-play goals. Duchene now has a six-game point streak with four goals and five assists in that span. The 31-year-old forward has a career-best 84 points in 76 games this season with 42 goals and 42 assists.