Predators' Matt Duchene: Playing Tuesday
Duchene (lower body) will be in action against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Duchene returns following just one game on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. The natural center hasn't scored a goal in five straight games and only put nine shots on net over that stretch. Heading into Tuesday's tilt, the Predators will move Duchene to the second-line wing while Kyle Turris takes the center spot. Additionally, Duchene should reclaim his spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.
