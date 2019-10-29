Duchene (lower body) will be in action against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Duchene returns following just one game on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. The natural center hasn't scored a goal in five straight games and only put nine shots on net over that stretch. Heading into Tuesday's tilt, the Predators will move Duchene to the second-line wing while Kyle Turris takes the center spot. Additionally, Duchene should reclaim his spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.