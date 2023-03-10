Duchene logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Duchene was credited with the secondary helper on Cody Glass's third-period tally. Prior to Thursday, Duchene had been limited to one goal over his last four outings. The 32-year-old winger has been one of few players to thrive with the Predators this year, racking up 51 points, 145 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 61 contests, though it's a far cry from the 86-point campaign he recorded a year ago.