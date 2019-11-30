Predators' Matt Duchene: Pockets assist
Duchene notched an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.
The helper came on Austin Watson's second-period tally. Duchene has three points over his last two games. The 28-year-old center reached the 20-point plateau in the process. He's added 52 shots on goal, and five of his points have come on the power play.
