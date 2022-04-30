Duchene notched an assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Duchene ended the regular season on an eight-game point drought with five goals and six assists in that span. The 31-year-old had the best season of his career with 43 tallies, 86 points, 228 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 78 appearances. He'll look to carry his momentum into the playoffs when the Predators open their first-round playoff series versus the Avalanche on Tuesday.