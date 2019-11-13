Predators' Matt Duchene: Posts helper in loss
Duchene recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.
Duchene fed Calle Jarnkrok for the Predators' first goal in the game. The center has 15 points (five tallies, 10 helpers) in 17 games. He's looking to be worth every penny of his $8 million AAV contract in its first year. Duchene has reached 70 points twice in his career -- he's got a good chance of making in three times at that mark in 2019-20.
