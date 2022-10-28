Duchene collected three assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

All three helpers came in the third period as the Predators blew open what had been a tight 3-2 contest. Duchene has two goals and seven points through eight games to begin the season, as he looks to match or even top the career-high 43 goals and 86 points in 78 contests he recorded last year.