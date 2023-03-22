Duchene recorded two goals and an assist in Nashville's 7-3 victory over Buffalo on Tuesday.

Duchene's first goal Tuesday was his 20th marker of the campaign. Although he isn't expected to come close to his 2021-22 finish of 43 goals in 78 contests, this will still at least go down as the seventh time in the span of 10 campaigns that Duchene's reached the 20-goal milestone. The 32-year-old's efforts against the Sabres also ended a nine-game stretch in which he didn't score a goal and had just one assist. Through 68 appearances this season, Duchene has 21 goals and 54 points.