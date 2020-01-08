Duchene (illness) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Duchene missed the last two games due to an illness, but he's back in the fold. The 28-year-old pivot's goal-scoring has gone down this year with just nine tallies through 38 games. He'll look to get back on track as the Predators look to claw their way back into the playoff picture, and he's getting plenty of opportunities with an average of 3:10 on the power play per game.