Duchene (undisclosed) is on the ice for Friday's practice, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Duchene was sidelined for the first four days of camp with an undisclosed issue, but it appears as though he's now 100 percent healthy and ready for Friday night's intrasquad scrimmage. The 29-year-old will be looking to bounce back in 2020-21 after a disappointing 2019-20 campaign in which he managed just 13 goals and 42 points in 66 contests.